Liverpool are looking to reinforce their attack for the future and reports indicate they lead to secure the signing of Luis Guilherme.

A few days ago, Football Insider revealed the Reds are plotting a move to sign the Palmeiras playmaker in the summer transfer window.

News – Alonso moving towards agreeing Liverpool move – Report

More recently, yesterday, the news source reported that Liverpool are in pole position to sign Guilherme.

The 18-year-old is a wanted by a host of clubs in Europe and we may see a hot battle to hire his services in the next transfer window.

Back in November last year, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed that the likes of Liverpool, Bayern and Chelsea are after the teenage sensation, whose contract has a release clause of £47million (55 million euros).

Palmeiras won the Brazilian Serie A last year, Guilherme made 19 appearances in the competition but started only on four occasions.

The youngster is a versatile and speedy talent, who can be deployed on either flank and can effectively play as a central attacking midfielder as well.

He has already made 32 appearances for Palmeiras in all competitions and has also featured 5 times for the Brazil U-20 side, however, he is yet to open his account.

Liverpool have Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Gakpo tied to long term contracts but veteran Salah’s deal at Anfield will expire next year.

The Egyptian’s future has been up in the air for some time and sooner rather than later, the Merseysiders have to replace him.

Have your say – Should Liverpool pay £47million on an unproven talent like Luis Guilherme?