Liverpool were heavily linked with Teun Koopmeiners in the winter transfer window but Atalanta were able to hold on to their prized asset.

The Dutch international has been in top form this season and reports indicate Liverpool are at the forefront to finally sign him in the summer.

News – Report – Liverpool lead to secure signing of £47million player

According to Calcio Mercato, the Anfield club and Spurs are in the front row to lure Koopmeiners, who is also on the radar of Juventus.

The Italian news source have mentioned that Atalanta will only sell their prized asset for the best possible price and the reference point is the £72.8million fee (85 million euros) Man Utd paid to sign Hojlund from the Serie A side last year.

La Dea currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot in the league and Koopmeiners has been brilliant for them.

So far, the 25-year-old, who can play in multiple midfield positions, has started 20 games in the Serie A this term and directly contributed in 10 goals (7 goals and 3 assists).

The 20-capped star has netted 6 goals in his last 5 appearances for Atalanta in all competitions.

At Anfield, Thiago will be out of contract next summer and should be replaced but in all fairness, there is no need for Liverpool to splash a mammoth fee of £72.8million to sign a midfielder next summer.

The Merseysiders already have ample quality and depth in the center of the park with stars like Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Elliott and Gravenberch around.

