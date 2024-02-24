4-3-3: Liverpool strongest possible XI vs Chelsea with Salah and Nunez

Last month, Liverpool defeated Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield and the likes of Salah and Nunez were influential in the victory over the Blues.

However, the dynamic duo missed the last league contest vs Luton and Pep Lijnders has confirmed that a late fitness test will decide whether they will feature in the League Cup final tomorrow.

The presence of Salah and Nunez is a must for Liverpool to have their strongest possible starting XI vs the Blues.

If fit, the Uruguayan international should replace Cody Gakpo to start in the CF role, on the other hand, the Egyptian winger would replace Elliott on the right flank.

On the left wing, Luis Diaz missed a handful of chances in the last game before finally slotting the ball in the net. The Colombian would get the nod to start vs Chelsea.

In the center of the park, we can expect the likes of Endo, Mac Allister and Gravenberch to feature again.

Kelleher has been the No.1 goalie in the Carabao Cup and will start in the goal. Alisson remains sidelined with a muscle injury.

As far as the backline is concerned, Ibrahima Konate must replace Quansah to partner Van Dijk in the central defense.

Bradley could feature in the right back role and Robertson may replace Gomez to start in the left back position.

Liverpool strongest possible 4-3-3 starting XI vs Chelsea: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.