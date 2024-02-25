If reports in the media are anything to go by then Alonso is set to reject Liverpool, who are now ready to intensify move to sign Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP to replace Klopp.

According to an exclusive story covered by TEAMtalk, the Bayer Leverkusen manager has multiple reasons to reject a return to Anfield.

In such a scenario, Liverpool are ready to step up plans to hire the services of Amorim, who has done wonders at Sporting CP.

Alonso and his family are happy in Germany and the Spaniard would not mind staying at Leverkusen, who are favorites to win their first ever Bundesliga title this season.

On the other hand, the 42-year-old views the Liverpool opportunity as ‘right job, wrong time’ and has concerns about replacing a legendary figure like Jurgen Klopp.

Amorim has already won the Liga Nos title with Sporting CP, who will collide against Rio Ave tonight knowing that a point will put them back on top of the table.

Last month, Correio da Manha revealed that English clubs will have to activate the release clause of £17million to sign the Portuguese boss.

For now, the manager is focused on helping the Lions win the title and in the latest press conference, he stated:

“I’m not going to dwell on the future. What I had to say I have already said and when I talk about it the topic comes up again. I just want to beat Rio Ave and the rest will soon be seen.”

