Liverpool and Bayern Munich will have new managers for the next season and both the European giants are after Xabi Alonso.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Bavarians are prepared to beat Liverpool to Alonso by offering the Bayer Leverkusen manager mammoth wages.

According to The Sunday People, Bayern are ready to agree a deal worth £385,000 a week, £20million a year, to hire the services of the Spanish coach.

The German champions have already confirmed the departure of Tuchel and want their former midfielder to replace the Kaiser at the Allianz.

With just eleven games left in the league , Alonso’s men have an eight point lead over Bayern, who have a habit of recruiting the best of players/managers from the Bundesliga.

So, it is not surprising they want the Anfield legend, who is expected to end the Munich club’s eleven year reign in the country.

More importantly, it would be Bayer Leverkusen’s first ever top flight league title in the club’s 119 year history.

The People claim that Jurgen Klopp earns around £15million at Merseyside and Bayern are ready to pay Alonso more to make him the highest paid manager in the history of the German league.

Liverpool face fierce competition for Xabi, who is the outstanding candidate to replace Klopp, but the Reds also have eyes on Amorim and Nagelsmann (The Telegraph).

For the latest updates on the saga, watch this space.