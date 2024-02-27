Over the weekend, reports indicated that Bayern are ready to quadruble Xabi Alonso’s £96,000 a week, £5 million a year, wages to secure his signature ahead of Liverpool.

However, the latest update coming from France suggests that the Spaniard’s preference is to move to Anfield.

News – Liverpool now ready to move to sign £17million manager to replace Klopp – Report

According to Foot Mercato, Alonso’s heart is clearly leaning towards a move to Liverpool and the Bavarians are second choice.

FM claim German champions are clearly behind the Merseysiders in the race to hire Alonso, who would be delighted to replace Jurgen Klopp at LFC.

It is reported that the Reds are much more stable and better structured as compared to Bayern Munich.

Foot Mercato journalist, Santi Aouna, took to X (formerly twitter) to confirm Liverpool have held fresh and optimistic talks with Alonso, who is prepared to agree a move to Anfield.

The record Bundesliga winners are there but as per Aouna, for now, the legendary La Roja midfielder is more excited to move to the Premier League and Liverpool.

Alonso spent five years with the Reds, made 210 appearances and won the Champions League, European Super Cup, FA Cup and the Community Shield under the management of Rafael Benitez.

He left us in 2009 and won major trophies with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before retiring in 2017.

Now, he is proving to be a world class manager for Bayer Leverkusen, who are in pole position to win their first ever Bundesliga title this season.

Liverpool supporters are hurt that their beloved manager, Jurgen Klopp, is leaving and perhaps the arrival of another loved figure in the form of Xabi Alonso would alleviate the pain.