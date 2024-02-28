Liverpool won the Carabao Cup on Sunday and will face Southampton in the FA Cup tonight.

So, Jurgen Klopp, who is already dealing with multiple injury concerns, will have to make further changes to the squad that started vs Chelsea at the weekend.

In the goal, Kelleher, who was world class against the Blues, should retain his place.

At the back, Van Dijk and Konate must be rested after featuring for 120 and 105 minutes respectively in the League Cup final. In such a scenario, Quansah should partner Joe Gomez in the central defense.

Conor Bradley would likely retain his right back position, at the other end, Kostas Tsimikas, could replace Robertson to start in the left back role.

In the center of the park, Gravenberch and Endo left Wembley in braces, the Dutchman is out and the Japanese is a huge doubt.

Therefore, the likes of Clark and James McConnell may get the nod to start with Alexis Mac Allister in the midfield.

As far as the attack is concerned, Cody Gakpo may move on the left flank to play in the position of Luis Diaz. Harvey Elliott could start on the right wing again.

Darwin Nunez seemed fit and energetic whilst celebrating the Carabao Cup win and might be available to start as the lone center forward up front.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 starting XI vs Southampton: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Clark, McConnell; Gakpo, Elliott, Nunez.