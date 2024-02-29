Another day, another story linking Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, with a move to Liverpool Football Club.

The Reds won the Carabao Cup with kids at the weekend and the youngsters stepped up last night to earn a 3-0 victory over Southampton in the FA Cup.

Klopp is doing wonders in his final season at Anfield and the Merseysiders will need another charismatic figure to replace him.

The name of Alonso is on top of the wish-list and reports coming from Germany indicate that Liverpool have now made an initial move to lure the Spaniard.

As per today’s version of Bild (news image provided below), ‘Things are getting hotter between Liverpool and Xabi’ Alonso’.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that the Reds have submitted an ‘initial’ request for Alonso to his advisor Inaki Ibanez, who has forwarded the message to the Bundesliga leaders.

At the moment, the request has not caused any ‘unrest’ at Leverkusen, on the contrary, there is no nervousness and they are not surprised Alonso’s brilliant work at the club has got the attention of his former side.

Retired German midfielder, Didi Hamman, who was Xabi’s teammate at Anfield, has advised the La Roja legend to join the Reds. He stated:

“If Xabi Alonso doesn’t stay at Bayer Leverkusen, then I would advise him to go to Liverpool FC. I absolutely trust him to take on this task. And I don’t think he’s going to FC Bayern.”

“There are big shoes to fill in Liverpool after the Klopp era, but Alonso could now seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And I don’t see anyone as having such good conditions for it to work as he does: the fans in Liverpool adore him”

For the latest updates on the saga, watch this space.