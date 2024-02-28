Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Luis Guilherme and the latest update suggests they are expected to submit a bid soon.

A few days ago, we covered a story via Football Insider claiming the Reds are favorites to hire the services of the South American playmaker.

More recently, Jorge Nicola has revealed that Liverpool reps have traveled to Brazil to hold talks with the Palmeiras attacker and his entourage.

The Brazilian journalist claims the Merseysiders are expected to submit a bid ‘in the coming days’ to secure the signing of Palmeiras for the next season.

Guilherme’s current deal has a release clause of 55 million euros but Nicola claims he could be lured for a fee of 35 million euros i.e. around £30million.

In the current campaign, so far, the 18-year-old playmaker has made five appearances for Palmeiras but is yet to open his account for the club.

Liverpool believe the youngster has the potential to grow and turn into a star otherwise it would make little sense to splash the cash on a player who has not scored/created a single goal in thirty two senior appearances.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £30million to sign Luis Guilherme?