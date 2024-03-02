Liverpool will look to strengthen the position at the top of the table with a victory over Nottingham Forest today.

As far as the team news is concerned, the Reds are boosted by the return of Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez.

The duo have returned to full training and could return to the starting XI in the Premier League to face the Tricky Trees.

However, unfortunately, star playmaker, Mohamed Salah, is still not fit enough to make it to the squad.

In the absence of the Egyptian international, Harvey Elliott, may retain his right wing position in the attacking third

Nunez should return to start as the lone center forward up front, on the other hand, Luis Diaz, who was on the bench vs Southampton during the week, should return to start on the left flank.

Endo is a doubt again, so, Gomez, may get the nod to feature in the central defensive midfield position and he could partner the likes of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister in the center of the park..

At the back, Klopp should only make one change. Ibrahima Konate may replace Quansah to feature in the central defense with captain, Van Dijk.

Bradley would start in the RB role and with Robertson a doubt for today, Tsimikas, must play again in the LB position.

Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 starting XI vs Nottingham: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gomez, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz.