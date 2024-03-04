Liverpool defeated Nottingham Forest in the dying minutes of the game to maintain their top position in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen defeated Koln yesterday to extend the lead to 10 points over reigning German champions, Bayern Munich.

News – Report – Things get ‘hotter’ as Liverpool make ‘initial’ move to sign manager

The question is, will Alonso be managing Liverpool in the next campaign?

As per yesterday’s version of The People, Liverpool have started talks with the Spanish manager’s agent as they look to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Reds are expected to hold a formal interview with Alonso, who earns around £5m-a-year, but first, they want to appoint a new sporting director.

Reports have indicated that the Merseyiders are looking to bring Michael Edwards back to the club (Football Insider).

According to The People, Bayern Munich want Alonso to replace Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz and Bayer Leverkusen are hoping to hold on to the charismatic coach for at least another campaign.

In such a scenario, Liverpool are also looking at alternatives and their second option is Portuguese boss, Ruben Amorim.

The six-time European champions sent reps to Lisbon last week to watch Sporting CP beat rivals Benfica 2-1 in the first leg of the Taca de Portugal semis.

Yesterday, the Lions defeated Farense to move one point above the Eagles on top of the Primeira Liga table and Amorim’s men also have a game in hand.

In your view, should Liverpool sign Ruben Amorim if they fail to lure Xabi Alonso?