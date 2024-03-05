Liverpool were linked with Joshua Kimmich in the winter transfer window and once again, the Bayern Munich star is in the lime light.

German source, Schwabische Zeitung (news image provided below), have covered a story on the Kaiser and backed him to agree a move to Liverpool.

The 29-year-old has won every major title with the Bavarians, yet, he is being criticized heavily for his performances this term.

The news source claim Kimmich should now finally realize that, like Toni Kroos, he will never receive the full appreciation at home that a footballer of his class deserves.

In such a scenario, the German international has been backed to leave the country like Kroos to become a ‘real legend’.

Schwabische Zeitung state Liverpool ‘would be predestined for a fighter like Kimmich’.

In 2020, the Reds splashed the cash to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich. The Spaniard showed his brilliance at Anfield but unfortunately, he has spent majority of the time on the treatment table since moving to England.

Kimmich, who can effectively play in the No.6 role, would be an ideal player to replace Thiago, whose current contract with the Merseysiders will expire in the summer.

Kimmich’s deal at the Allianz will expire next year and reports (The Daily Star) have indicated he could be lured for £25million in July.

In your view, should Liverpool agree a fee worth £25million to secure his signing?