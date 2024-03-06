Nicolo Barella is arguably the best midfielder in the Italian Serie A and once again, he is on the radar of Liverpool.

Last summer, the Reds were reportedly willing to splash the cash to lure the Inter Milan star to reinforce things in the center of the park.

However, they ended up signing the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Back in December last year, reports once again indicated that the Anfield side are pressing to sign Barella, whose current deal at San Siro will expire in 2026 (via Calcio Mercato).

Now, as per the latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool would be ready to pay £68.4million (80 million euros) to finally sign the Azzurri midfielder.

According Il Secolo XIX via InterNews24, a Premier League club, potentially Liverpool or Man City, is prepared to present a huge offer of £68.4million for Barella.

Inter Milan are putting all their efforts to hold on to their prized asset and are looking to hand him a bumper new deal.

Last season, the Euro 2020 winner directly contributed in 19 goals for the Nerazzurri, who reached the final of the Champions League.

This season, so far, he has netted two goals and provided six assists in the Serie A for Inzaghi’s men, who are firm favorites to win the Scudetto.

Klopp will leave Liverpool with ample quality and depth in the midfield. In your view, do they need to pay £68.4million to sign Nicolo Barella?