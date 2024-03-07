Liverpool in prime position to sign versatile £51.4million star

Liverpool signed four midfielders in the last summer transfer window, still, they are heavily linked with Teun Koopmeiners to further reinforce the department.

If the latest reports in Italy are anything to go by then Liverpool are in a prime position to sign the versatile midfielder from Atalanta.

News – Liverpool would be ready to pay £68.4million to finally sign star – Report

As per yesterday’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), for the summer, Juventus’s main target is none other than Koopmeiners.

However, the Old Lady may face heavi competition from the Premier League where Liverpool are in the front row to secure his signing.

The Dutch international’s current contract with the La Dea will expire in 2027.

Gazzetta claim Atalanta have set a base price of £51.4million (60 million euros) but in case there is no bidding war in the summer, Koopmeiners could even be allowed to leave for a fee of 50 million euros.

The 26-year-old star is versatile midfielder, who can effectively play in both the defensive and the attacking thirds.

In the current campaign, our top scoring midfielders are Curtis Jones and summer signing, Dominik Szoboszlai, who have netted five goals each.

On the other hand, Koopmeiners, who has mainly featured in the No. 10 role this term, has scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in 29 starts in all competitions for Atalanta.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £51.4million to sign Teun Koopmeiners in the summer?