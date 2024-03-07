Liverpool will face Sparta Prague in the Europa League tonight with an eye on the all important Premier League contest vs Manchester City.

We can expect Jurgen Klopp to make five changes to the lineup that started vs Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The German manager’s squad has been boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian would likely start on the bench vs the Czech leaders.

Darwin Nunez netted the winning goal on Saturday after coming on as a substitute. The Uruguayan should return to the starting XI in place of Gakpo.

Diaz and Elliott may retain their wide attacking positions in the starting lineup.

In the center of the park, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo could return to partner World Champion Alexis Mac Allister.

At the back, Quansah may replace Konate to feature in the central defense with Virgil van Dijk. Tsimikas could replace Robertson to start in the left back role.

Joe Gomez, who started in the defensive midfield position vs Nottingham, may replace Bradley to feature in the right back role against Sparta Prague.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 starting XI vs Sparta Prague: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz.