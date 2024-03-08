Liverpool are linked with a number of managers and one of them is Brighton boss, Roberto de Zerbi.

The Italian manager impressed in his first season with the Seagulls and helped them finish 6th in the table, only five points behind the Reds.

The Amex outfit qualified for Europe for the first time in their history and last night, they faced AS Roma in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in the Europa League.

De Zerbi is a wanted man in the market but is he good enough to replace Klopp? As per reports in Italy, it would take a fee of £12.8m to sign him in the summer.

According to story published by La Gazzetta Dello Sport yesterday (news image provided below), Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Spanish champions, Barcelona, like the 44-year-old manager.

The Milan based news outlet have claimed that Brighton have set a clause of 15 million euro (£12.8m) in De Zerbi’s contract, which much be activated to hire his services in the summer.

Before the contest against the Giallorossi, the coach was questioned whether he would like to return to Italy and he responded by saying that for now, he is happy at Brighton.

Roma comfortably defeated the Seagulls 4-0.

Xabi Alonso remains the top managerial target at Anfield to replace Klopp but Bayern are pushing hard to sign him.

Have your say – If Liverpool fail to lure the Spaniard, should they agree the £12.8m fee and secure Roberto de Zerbi?