Liverpool have been interested in Alan Varela of FC Porto for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

In January, Bolavip revealed the Reds are closely following the Argentine defensive midfielder, who is also on the radar of Manchester City.

More recently, Foot Mercato have revealed that Liverpool are one of the clubs, who have come forward to try to finally sign the South American star.

The French media outlet claim that apart from the Reds, the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain, have moved forward as well.

Varela’s current deal with the Dragons will expire in 2028 and the contract contains a release clause of £59.5million, which must be met to secure his signing.

In the current campaign, the 22-year-old holding midfielder has so far featured in 21 league games for Porto, scored two goals and provided as many assists.

More importantly, Varela has helped the Estadio do Dragao outfit, who have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga, keep no fewer than 11 clean sheets.

At Anfield, Fabinho was the main play breaker under Jurgen Klopp, who lured Endo to replace the Brazilian in the summer transfer window.

The Japanese DM has proved to be brilliant for the German manager in the current campaign but he turned 31 last month and the Reds should look for a long term replacement.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £59.5million to sign Alan Varela in the summer transfer window?