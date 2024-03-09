Liverpool were linked with a number of center halves in the winter transfer window and one of them was Ousmane Diomande.

In January, reports indicated that the Ivorian international would be open to a move to Anfield or elsewhere as he does not have any preference.

News – Liverpool have come forward to finally sign £59.5million star – Report

More recently, reports in Portugal have indicated that Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Diomande in the summer transfer window.

According to a story published by O Jogo yesterday (news image provided below), the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are following the African star.

Diomande has been a hit for Sporting CP, who are in pole position to win the Liga Nos title this season under the guidance of Ruben Amorim.

At the African Cup of Nations, the 20-year-old center back made two appearances for Ivory Coast as they went on to lift the trophy in front of home crowd.

O Jogo claim the 20-year-old defender’s contract has a release clause of £68m (80 million euros) that must be activated to hire his services.

At the moment, Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the central defense with stars like Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Quansah available.

Joel Matip’s deal at Anfield will expire in the summer and the loyal servant, who is currently injured, is expected to depart on a Bosman. On the other hand, Virgil will turn 33 in four months and the Reds should think long term.

Have your say – Should Liverpool sign £68m-rated Ousmane Diomande?