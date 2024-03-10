Liverpool will need to beat Manchester City today in order to regain their spot in the Premier League table after Arsenal defeated Brentford last night.

As far as the team news is concerned, the good news is that Mohamed Salah is expected to return to the starting XI for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Egyptian international, who featured as a substitute during the week, is fine to play against the Sky Blues.

Salah should partner Nunez and Diaz, who both scored in the Europa League vs Sparta Praha, in the attack.

In the center of the park, Dominik Szoboszlai should return and partner Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister.

As far as the backline is confirmed, Konate is a doubt after he was subbed off in the midweek. In his place Joe Gomez could partner Van Dijk in the central defense.

Conor Bradley should feature in the right back role, at the other end, Robertson would likely retain his left back position in the starting XI.

With Alisson still out injured, Kelleher, who has been highly impressive, would start in the goal again.

Liverpool strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Man City: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.