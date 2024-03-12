Liverpool should sign a young central defender to replace Joel Matip in the summer transfer window and once again, the name of Jean-Clair Todibo is in the focus.

In the January transfer window, Nice-Matin reported that the Reds have the edge over Manchester United to secure the signing of the £51.5m-rated French international as he is a close friend of Anfield star, Ibrahima Konate.

More recently, the French source have covered another story and revealed that Liverpool actually held talks in the winter window but did not submit any bid.

As per Nice-Matin (news image provided below), the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United held discussions for Todibo in the last transfer window.

However, none of the Premier League clubs opted to make a serious offer for the Nice star.

The 2-capped French defender started the season in brilliant manner but recently his form has been average.

So far, Todibo has helped Nice keep 12 clean sheets in 21 Ligue 1 starts but the French side are winless in the last 6 league games and are now 6th in the table.

Last Friday, the former Barcelona player scored an own goal that helped Montpellier earn all three points and Todibo also had an altercation with a supporter after the game.

He is having a hard time with the sporting situation at the moment and it will not come as any surprise if his valuation drops in the summer.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign £51.5million-rated Jean-Clair Todibo to replace Matip?