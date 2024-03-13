As per reports in Italy, Liverpool pose a serious threat to Juventus in their pursuit of Atalanta star, Teun Koopmeiners.

According to a story published by La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the Old Lady want the signing of the Dutch international on a priority next summer.

The famous news source have mentioned that Atalanta want around £43m-£51m for their prized asset and Juve would be willing to pay such a fee.

However, first, the Bianconeri will have to raise funds to make an offer and they face real danger from Liverpool.

GdS claim Liverpool have expressed interest in the player and they can not only guarantee a huge bid but also agree lucrative terms to sign Koopmeiners.

It is reported that the 26-year-old midfielder would prefer to stay in Italy and if all the offers are the same, he could choose Juventus.

However, a ‘richer offer’ from abroad could arrive as well and that might just change his mind.

At the weekend, Koopmeiners netted a brace for Atalanta in the 2-2 draw against Juve and has now netted 10 goals in the Serie A.

In Europe’s top five leagues, Bellingham (9) is the only midfielder to have scored more away goals than the Oranje star (8 out of 10).

Koopmeiners can effectively play in the No.6, No.8 and No.10 roles. In your view, should Liverpool bid around £43m-£51m to secure his signing?