Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Jamal Musiala and would be ready to move in to sign him if Bayern Munich fail to agree fresh terms.

As per yesterday’s version of Sport Bild (news image provided below), the Bavarians must show the German international a career plan that will make him a world star like Bellingham at Real Madrid.

The media outlet have mentioned that the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea want to hire the services of Musiala.

The Premier League trio are ready to work more ‘intensively’ to sign the Kaiser if the Bundesliga champions are unable to extend his contract which is due to expire in 2026.

As per Sport Bild, at the moment, the 21-year-old star’s basic salary is around 5 million euros a year and he will gain around 500,000 euros after making his 35th appearance of the campaign.

Moreover, Musiala would also earn 7-8 million euros in performance related bonuses. However, he is well below Bayern’s top earners, who get around 20-24 million euros per year.

The 25-capped international’s estimated market value is £94million (110 million euros) and he is looking for a bumper pay rise.

Sport Bild claim that if problem arises between Bayern and the playmaker, then Liverpool would come into play.

The Merseysiders have been linked with the former Chelsea player since last year but it will be intriguing to see whether the situation will change after the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

In your opinion, should Liverpool move in to sign £94million-rated Jamal Musiala?