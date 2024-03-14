Liverpool have one foot in the quarter finals of the Europa League after beating Sparta Prague 5-1 away from home in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Tonight, the Reds are firm favorites to get the job done at Anfield and may rest a few players keeping in view the all important upcoming FA Cup tie against arch rivals, Manchester United.

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp has confirmed that Salah is ready to make his first start since returning from injury.

The Egyptian international came on in the second half vs Manchester City and tonight, he could start with Gakpo and Koumas in the attacking third.

At the back, the German manager may only make a single change. Kostas Tsimikas could return in place of Joe Gomez to feature in the left back position. Bradley would feature again in the right back role.

Konate is still a doubt, so, Quansah should retain his central defensive position alongside Van Dijk in the starting lineup.

I would not mind seeing Adrian taking the place in the goal for the first time this season because the tie is almost over. However, we may see Kelleher get the nod again.

In the center of the park, Japanese star, Endo, should start in the defensive midfield role with youngsters, Clark and McConnel.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 starting XI vs Sparta Prague: Kelleher; Bradley, Van Dijk, Quansah, Tsimikas; McConnell, Endo, Clark; Salah, Gakpo, Koumas.