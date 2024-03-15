Liverpool are flying high in all competitions this season but will they be able to do the same next term under a new manager? Only time will tell.

Xabi Alonso is the priority target to replace Klopp at Anfield and reports indicate that the Reds are ready to agree terms of a contract with the Spaniard.

News – Report – Liverpool ready to work ‘intensively’ to sign £94million star

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have offered a three year deal to hire the services of the current Bayer Leverkusen coach.

Moreover, it is reported that with the re-appointment of Michael Edwards, this time as the CEO of Football, the Reds are seemingly ahead of the race to lure Alonso.

Edwards is set to bring in Richard Hughes as the sporting director, who already shares a very close relationship with the Anfield legend’s representative, Inaki Ibanez.

Last night, Liverpool were able to cruise through to the quarter finals of the Europa League after beating Sparta Prague 6-1 at Anfield (11-2 on aggregate).

On the other hand, Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen bounced back from two goals down and netted two goals in injury time to beat Qarabag.

The German side are still unbeaten in the current campaign and I think the Anfield faithful would love if Liverpool draw Leverkusen in the last eight.

I would want Xabi to return to Anfield and feel the atmosphere on a European night as a rival manager. This may also hand an opportunity to the supporters to persuade the Spanish manager to sign.

We shall see how the saga unfolds and will keep you updated.