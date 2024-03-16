If reports in the German media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Omar Marmoush from Frankfurt.

Renowned source, Bild, recently covered a story (news image provided below) with a headline ‘Liverpool hot for 50 million Marmoush’.

The Reds and Premier League leaders, Arsenal, are closely following the Egyptian international, who has been in top form this season.

It is reported that even Tottenham Hotspur have been interested in luring the African center forward ‘for a long time’.

Bild claim that right now, Marmoush is happy in Germany at Frankfurt but his dream is to move to England to feature in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old striker’s current contract with the Bundesliga side will expire in the summer of 2027 and it does not contain any release caluse.

After consistent performances, Bild claim his valuation has soared to 50 million euros (£42.7million).

This season, so far, Marmoush has started 29 games in all competitions, scored 15 goals and also provided 6 assists.

In the last five league games, the 29-capped Egyptian forward has directly contributed in six goals.

At the moment, Liverpool have the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, who can operate in the No.9 role. So, the Reds really do not need another striker.

