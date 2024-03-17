Liverpool have been linked with Lloyd Kelly for some time and the latest reports indicate the Reds are in pole position to sign him.

The Merseysiders wanted to lure the English left back from Bournemouth in the winter transfer window, as revealed by Football Insider back in November last year.

However, the player ended up staying with the Cherries in January and last month, reports indicated that the Anfield club have held talks to sign him on a bosman in the summer.

Now, as per a story published by Italian source, La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool are in pole position to finally sign Lloyd Kelly for free in the next transfer window

The famous Milan based media outlet claim that Juventus want to replace Alex Sandro in the left back role and their favorite choice is Riccardo Calafiori of Bologna.

There are a number of other options considered by the Bianconeri and one of them is Kelly, whose contract with Bournemouth will expire in just over three months.

However, GdS claim Liverpool are favorites to get his signing done.

At Anfield, the six-time European champions have three quality options in the left back position and do not really need Lloyd Kelly.

The 25-year-old star, who earns around £35k-a-week, has spent a lot of time on the treatment table this term due to muscle and hip injuries.

In your view, should Liverpool secure Kelly for free?