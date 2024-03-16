Liverpool have been linked with Algerian international, Rayan Ait-Nouri, for some time and the latest reports are intriuing.

In the January transfer window, FT revealed the Reds have already held talks to lure the left back, who is valued at over £50m by Wolves.

More recently, as per a story covered by La Gazette du Fennec, Liverpool are determined to finally secure the signing of Ait-Nouri in the summer transfer window.

His profile has been validated by Jurgen Klopp and even though the German will be gone in the summer, the Merseysiders remain keen on luring the African defender.

A source close to the player has told the news outlet that Liverpool have made the most serious contact to sign the 22-year-old from the West Midlands side.

The Anfield club are the most serious contender but Ait-Nouri is also wanted by other Premier League sides like Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

In the current campaign, the former Angers defender has been one of the best players for Wolves, who are 9th in the PL at the moment.

However, in all fairness, Liverpool do not need to sign a left back in the summer as they have ample quality and depth in the position.

Robertson, our first choice, is one of the best LBs in the world and a quality back-up in the form of Tsimikas is there. On the other hand, in the absence of the duo, Joe Gomez has proved to be a rock solid left back.

In such a scenario, I do not think Liverpool should splash over £50m for Ait-Nouri? What do you think?