Liverpool demolished Sparta 6-1 in the Europa League during the week and face a much tougher test against Man United in the FA Cup today.

The Reds lost at Old Trafford in the league last season and failed to beat their arch rivals at Anfield earlier in this campaign. Who will come out on top?

As far as the team news is concerned, key trio could return to the starting lineup to face the Red Devils in their own backyard.

At the back, captain, Virgil van Dijk, should return to partner Quansah in the central defense in front of Kelleher.

Gomez, who started in the CB role during the week, may move to the left back position to take the place of Robertson. Bradley would likely retain his RB position.

Klopp confirmed that Ibrahima Konate did not train on Friday and his presence against Man Utd is therefore in doubt.

In the center of the park, Gravenberch has returned from injury but may find himself on the bench.

We can expect Argentine international, Mac Allister to replace Bobby Clark and start with Szoboszlai and Endo in the midfield.

As far as the offense is concerned, Gakpo netted a brace vs Sparta but in his place, first choice left winger, Luis Diaz, could return to start with Nunez and Salah in the attack.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Man United: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez.