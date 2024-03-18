As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are intent on agreeing a deal to sign Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider recently, the Reds are keen on striking a deal to lure the highly rated German international.

The media outlet have mentioned that Bayern do not want to lose their prized asset and have slapped a mammoth price tag of £100m on him.

The dilemma for the Bundesliga champions is that they have so far failed to agree a new deal with Musiala, who has already turned down a couple of proposals.

In such a scenario, Liverpool and Man City are after the Kaiser, who is expected to be a priority target for newly appointed CEO of Football at Anfield, Michael Edwards.

Musiala is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the central attacking midfield and also in the wide attacking position.

In the current season, so far, the 21-year-old has netted 12 goals and provided 7 assists in all competitions for Bayern Munich under Thomas Tuchel.

The ex Chelsea attacker is one of the best young players in the world and last year, he lost out on the Kopa Trophy award to Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool were heavily interested in Bellingham before he ended up joining Real Madrid. The English star is doing wonders at the Bernabeu this season.

In your view, should they splash £100m to secure a generational talent like Jamal Musiala?