Liverpool are linked with a number of left backs and once again, the name of Antonee Robinson is in the focus.

Back in December last year, when Robbo and Tsimikas were out injured, the Reds reached out to Fulham to discuss a move for the American, who is open to moving to Anfield (90min).

More recently, reports have indicated that Liverpool would be ready to pay £35m, around 40 million euros, to sign the fullback from Fulham.

According to a story published by AS Roma Live yesterday, Liverpool and Man City have already contacted the player’s representatives.

The Cottagers are looking for a new left back as the Reds and the Sky Blues are pushing to lure Robinson in the summer.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool would have no problem meeting the asking fee of £35m to get the signing done.

Robinson has played over 100 games for Fulham and has ample Premier League experience under his belt. Moreover, he has earned 39 caps for the US.

In the current campaign, so far, the 26-year-old has made 28 appearances in the league and provided 6 assists for the London club.

He set up a goal at Anfield earlier in the campaign and last weekend, he provided an assist in Fulham’s 3-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Merseysiders have multiple quality options in the left back position, in such a situation, do you think they need to sign a left back in the summer?

Should Liverpool pay £35m to sign Antonee Robinson?