Liverpool and Bayern Munich are interested in hiring Spanish manager, Xabi Alonso, from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Last month, reports indicated that the Bavarians are prepared to quadruple the coach’s £5m a year salary to convince him to move to the Allianz.

Recent reports suggest Liverpool are a step ahead of Bayern to sign Xabi Alonso as they have already officially contacted his agent, Inaki Ibanez.

Deutsche Welle have cited reports in the German media today (news image provided below) and have denied alleged advances from the Bundesliga champions for the 42-year-old manager.

Rumours circulated suggested that Alonso is in favor of a move to Bayern and has a release clause of around 15 million euros in his contract.

As per Bild (via DW), Leverkusen are annoyed about the false speculation and have made it clear that there are no conversations between their manager and rivals.

It is reported that when Liverpool recently contacted Xabi’s advisor, Inaki Ibanez, the representative immediately transmitted the interest directly to the Leverkusen management, something that has not happened in the case of the alleged negotiations with the Bayern.

Alonso has done wonders at the Bay Arena this season. Out of all UEFA top-tier leagues, his Leverkusen side are the only unbeaten team in the continent.

Apart from being a top class manager, he is a Liverpool legend and therefore, an ideal candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.