Liverpool will face Atalanta in the quarter finals of the Europa League next month and reports indicate they want to sign a top midfielder from the Italian side.

As per yesterday’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Reds have set their sights on hiring the services of Teun Koopmeiners from the Bergamo club.

The Rome based media outlet have mentioned that the Dutch international is on top of the wishlist of Juventus, who want to improve things in the center of the park.

Juve are looking to replace French international, Adrien Rabiot, and Koopmeiners is considered the ideal target.

CorSport claim Teun’s top performances this term are driving up the price. Some time back, the starting price was around 40 million euros.

Now, it has risen to 50 to 60 million euros (£51.3million) and the arrival of top clubs from England, ‘primarily Liverpool’, could cause the valuation to skyrocket.

In the current campaign, so far, Koopmeiners has netted 12 goals and provided 4 assists in 34 appearances for Atalanta.

It will be intriguing to see how well he performs when Liverpool will collide against La Dea next month.

Liverpool have quality and depth in the center of the park but still need to further reinforce the department.

It must be remembered that Thiago Alcantara, who has spent majority of the time on the treatment table, will be out of contract in June and would likely leave Anfield on a Bosman.

