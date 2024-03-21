Liverpool have recently appointed the new CEO of Football and Sporting Director, now, the biggest appointment left is to replace head coach, Jurgen Klopp.

Italian boss, Max Allegri, has been backed to secure a move to Liverpool to replace the German manager.

Former coach, Giovanni Galeone, who managed for over three decades, is a friend and confidant of the Juventus manager.

He believes it is time for Allegri to leave Italy like Ancelotti and Capello and has tipped him to move to the Premier League.

Recently, the 83-year-old told La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below):

“Until some time ago I would have told him to stay. Now, however, I would tell him that the time has come to seek success abroad as both Capello and Ancelotti did after so many successes in Italy. Allegri coached and won with Milan and Juventus.”

“He is in his eighth season with Juventus and only Trapattoni has more bench seats than him. I don’t see Max in Arabia, but he would be perfect for England. Next summer will be a summer of great changes throughout Europe: I would very well see Max at Liverpool post-Klopp or at Manchester United.”

Allegri’s current contract with the Bianconeri will expire in the summer of 2025 and at the moment, he takes home around 9 million euros a season i.e around £148,000 a week.

The 56-year-old manager has won 13 major titles in Italy and could move abroad for the next step in his career.

Allegri’s Juventus reached the finals of the Champions League in 2015 and 2017 but lost out to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Do you think he is a good candidate to replace Klopp at Liverpool?