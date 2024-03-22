Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Rodrygo from Real Madrid and reports indicate they have made contact for him.

As per yesterday’s version of Sport (news image provided below), the Reds, Man United, Man City and Arsenal are closely monitoring the situation of the Brazilian international.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that the 23-year-old does not want to leave the Los Blancos but the new arrivals in the summer could force him to do so.

For the next campaign, Madrid are expected to welcome superstar forward, Kylian Mbappe, and youngster, Endrick.

So, Rodrygo is aware his future in the starting lineup is going to be up in the air.

In such a scenario, Liverpool are one of the four Premier League sides who have made contact to inquire about signing the South American.

For now, the La Liga leaders consider him ‘non-transferable’ and would only allow him to leave if he himself wants out.

Rodrygo’s current deal at the Bernabeu will expire in 2028 and it has a release clause of a billion euros. Sport claim Madrid will demand a fee of 100 million euros (£85.8million) from his sale.

This season, so far, he has netted 13 goals and provided 8 assists in all competitions under Italian boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

The Samba star can effectively play as a center forward and a winger and already, he has won every major prize with the Spanish giants.

If Salah leaves Liverpool in the summer then a top young right winger must be signed to replace the Egyptian at Anfield.

Have your say – Should Liverpool move in and pay £85.8million to secure Rodrygo?