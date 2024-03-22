Liverpool are after Teun Koopmeiners and lately the player has himself revealed he is ready to leave Atalanta in the summer.

The Dutch international has confirmed he is aware of interest from Juventus and big Premier League clubs and is not afraid to play in the rain in England.

The 26-year-old satted:

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t know about the interest from Juventus or Premier League clubs. I also read the news. I’ve had a great stay at Atalanta, and I hope they get paid well.”

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Koopmeiners is referring to Liverpool, who carried out a survey on the player last month.

Next month, the Reds can observe his performances first hand when they face Atalanta in the last eight of the Europa League.

GdS claim Juve would like to sign Koopmeiners, who would not mind staying in Italy but he keeps all doors open, especially with Liverpool involved, who can make ‘advantageous’ offers to the Bergamo club and the midfielder to seal the signing.

Gazzetta claim La Dea are looking to get a fee of 60 million euros from the sale of the former AZ Alkmaar star.

As per Calcio Mercato, for Liverpool, who have already asked for the player, at least 70 million euros (£60million) would be needed to hire him.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £60million to sign Teun Koopmeiners?