After 28 games in the Premier League this season, Liverpool have the second best defensive record and have conceded more goals than leaders, Arsenal.

Still, for the next campaign, the Reds will need to reinforce the backline keeping in view that an experienced star like Joel Matip will be out of contract soon.

According to an exclusive story covered by HITC, Brazilian international and Juventus star, Gleison Bremer, has been offered to a number of Premier League sides and one of them is Liverpool.

Graeme Bailey has mentioned that the Old Lady has also offered the central defender to Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle.

It is reported that Bremer’s current deal with the Bianconeri has a release clause of more than £50million. However, The Mirror recently revealed that the valuation of the clause is around £43million.

The South American defender, who recently turned 27, has been top class for Juventus in the current campaign.

So far, he has made 28 appearances in the Serie A under Max Allegri, and has helped the team keep no fewer than 13 clean sheets.

Bremer has the quality and the experience to improve the defense at Anfield but a per HITC, Liverpool are primarily looking for a left-sided center half and the Samba star is mainly a right-sided CB.

