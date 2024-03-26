Liverpool have been pointed out as a potential destination for Federico Chiesa and reports even indicate that they have submitted an offer to sign him.

According to Fabio Santini (via TV Play), Juve are looking to raise funds and may opt to offload the Italian international.

News – Report – £43million star offered to Liverpool

The Italian journalist stated:

“What does Juventus do? They might sell Chiesa and not Vlahovic as is being rumoured. There are offers on Chiesa from the Premier League bigwigs, particularly Liverpool,”

“By selling Chiesa they bring home around €40-45m, with that amount Juventus can go and knock on Retegui’s door, who should not be seen here as a duplicate of Vlahovic, but if anything as his sidekick. Here too, Juventus will have to do, as they say in Milan, the servant’s accounts.“

The 26-year-old star is a versatile talent, who can effectively play on the left wing and even in the central offensive positions.

In the current campaign, so far, the Azzurri playmaker has mainly featured in the secondary striker’s role and directly contributed in 9 goals in 18 league starts.

Chiesa has earned 45 caps for Italy and was a key member of the squad that lifted the European championships trophy three years ago.

In the international break, the £153,000 a week star featured for 65 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Venezuela and was an unused substitute vs Ecuador.

At the moment, Liverpool have multiple quality options in the attack but sooner rather than later, they have to replace Mohamed Salah.

In your opinion, should Liverpool move in to sign Federico Chiesa?