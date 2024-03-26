Xabi Alonso is the primary candidate for Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp and the latest updates going on in the media should delight the Anfield faithful.

According to BeinSports football presenter, Richard Keys, Alonso has decided to sign for Liverpool.

The former Sky presenter claims, Man Utd should have moved for the Spanish manager but now that he is headed to Merseyside, the Red Devils must lure a better manager.

Key wrote on his blog:

“United should be looking along the top shelf. I know that reduces the number of candidates, but there isn’t much real quality about. Deschamps? Yes. Zidane? Yes. I was laughed out of court at the back end of last year when I said they should go and get Alonso – agree a deal with his ‘people’ and guarantee him five years to get it right.”

“My critics said ‘No. what’s he done? It’s too soon’. Really? Well 3 months on it’s not too soon for Liverpool to have got him to agree to become their next manager. As I always say when I share news like this – these big deals can always go wrong. There’s a lot to go wrong when they’re blue riband, whether it’s a player or coach/manager involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool.”

The Anfield legend, who earns around £96,000 a week at Bayer Leverkusen, is the only remaining unbeaten manager in the continent.

The German side are notoriously known as ‘Neverkusen’ for never winning a league title but that is about to change this term under the guidance of Alonso, who is favorite to win the Bundesliga in his first full season as a head coach.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the current campaign and if Alonso joins, he will have massive shoes to fill as the German manager has won every major title at the club.