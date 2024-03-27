£69million “fantastic” star backed to agree Liverpool move

Joshua Zirkzee is one of the brightest young strikers around and recently, he has been backed to agree a move to Liverpool.

Former coach, Ferry Verbeek, believes that the style of play at Anfield would better suit the Dutch center forward.

News – £96,000 a week coach ready to agree Liverpool move – Presenter

In an exclusive interview with Sport Italia, Verbeek stated:

“I think he (Zirkzee) would definitely have a bright future at Milan. At Liverpool or Barcelona, ??however, he would be better off in his element, with a lot of pressure up front and a lot of ball possession.”

The 22-year-old has been in brilliant form for Bologna in the current campaign and has attracted interest of top clubs.

Even Manchester United are looking to sign him and reports have indicated (Gazzetta via The Faithful) that the Serie A side are demanding a fee of £69million to sell him in the summer.

So far, Zirkzee has started 27 games in all competitions for Bologna, scored 11 goals and also provided 6 assists.

AC Milan boss, Stefan Pioli, is a huge admirer of the former Bayern Munich forward and back in January, he praised him by stating (via Sempre Milan):

“He’s a great player. I’ve followed him since his days at Bayern Munich and then at my Parma. A fantastic player, with physicality and quality. He has everything. He’s doing very well at Bologna.”

Liverpool already have multiple forwards like Nunez, Jota and Gakpo in their strike-force and at the moment, they really do not need to lure another CF.

In your view, is Joshua Zirkzee really worth £69million.