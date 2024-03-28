Liverpool are looking to strengthen their backline in the summer transfer window and the latest name in the lime light is that of Dean Huijsen.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Juventus are looking to raise funds through the sales of Bremer and Huijsen to reinforce their squad in the next transfer window.

For the Brazilian international, the Old Lady are asking for a fee of 60 to 70 million euros. On the other hand, the Spanish defender is valued at around 30 million euros (£25.7million).

Huijsen warmed the bench for Juve during the first half of the campaign and moved on loan to Roma in January. Since then, the youngster has had his chance to impress.

So far, he has started three games in the Serie A for the Giallorossi (12 appearances), helped the team keep three clean sheets, scored two goals and also provided an assist.

Roma have knocked on Juve’s door to renew his loan for another season with a view to make the move permanent.

However, they face competition as Liverpool are preparing a ‘real offensive’ to sign Huijsen in the summer. Moreover, even RB Leipzig and Dortmund are plotting moves for the 18-year-old defender.

Huijsen was born in the Netherlands and featured for their youth teams but recently, he became a Spanish national and played for Spain’s U-21 side during the international break.

Even with Matip injured, Liverpool have depth at the back with stars like Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Quansah for the central defense.

Do you think they need to splash the cash to replace Joel? Should Liverpool bid £25.7million to sign Dean Huijsen?