Liverpool are reportedly ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Gleison Bremer as the player himself prefers a move to Anfield.

Yesterday, we covered a story via Gazzetta claiming Juventus are looking to offload the Brazilian international in the summer.

Later in the day, Alfredo Pedulla published a report on his website and stated that the Bianconeri will consider selling Bremer if an offer of £60m arrives.

The renowned Italian transfer expert has talked about the interest from Man Utd but states that at the moment, the 27-year-old center back is more oriented towards joining Liverpool, Man City or Real Madrid.

Man Utd are currently 6th in the Premier League table, 17 points behind the Merseysiders and may not even qualify for the Champions League next season.

On the other hand, Liverpool are one of the favorites to win the PL and the Europa League having already won the Carabao Cup this term.

Therefore, without a doubt, Anfield is currently a much more attractive destination as compared to Old Trafford and it is not surprising Bremer prefers a move to Liverpool over United.

There are much more serious defensive concerns for Ten Hag. So far, the Reds have only let in 26 goals in 28 Premier League games, whereas, United have conceded 39 goals.

Bremer has proved to be a solid defender for Juventus in the current campaign. In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £60m to secure his signing in the summer?