4-3-3: Liverpool strongest starting lineup vs Brighton – Predicted XI

Liverpool face Brighton in the early kick-off and can move to the top of the table before Arsenal collide against Manchester City today.

As far as the team news is concerned, Robertson is unavailable after he suffered an injury during the international break for Scotland.

Therefore, we can expect Joe Gomez to feature in the left back position. Conor Bradley would return to the starting XI to play in the right back role.

Ibrahima Konate has returned to full fitness and is available against the Seagulls. However, he should be given extra rest and could start in the contest vs Sheffield next week.

For today, Quansah and skipper, Van Dijk, should retain their central defensive positions in the starting XI in front of Kelleher.

The likes of Alisson, Alexander-Arnold and Jota are still not available but are getting closer to returning to action.

In the center of the park, Endo should feature as the main DM and in front of the Japanese, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister would start again.

As far as the offense is concerned, Nunez did not travel for international duty to recover from a minor injury and looked absolutely sharp in training

The Uruguayan international must start as the lone center forward up front and the likes of Salah and Diaz would feature on the flanks.

Liverpool strongest possible 4-3-3 starting XI vs Brighton: Kelleher; Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez.