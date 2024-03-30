With reports indicating Xabi Alonso has decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool are focusing on hiring the services of Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The Portuguese manager is now the prime candidate to take the managerial hotseat at Anfield and he can be lured for a fee of £17million.

News – Report – Liverpool prepare a ‘real offensive’ to sign £25.7million Spaniard

As per today’s version of Diario de Noticias (news image provided below), Liverpool have ‘no problem’ paying the £17million fee to activate the release clause in Amorim’s contract which is due to expire in over two years.

The 39-year-old manager is very well regarded by Liverpool’s future sporting director, Richard Hughes, who will start his role on June 1st.

DN claim Hughes intends to interview the Sporting CP manager but the Reds are in no rush, will study and take their time before finalizing the new head coach.

Replacing Klopp is a massive task, the German is not only a top class manager but one of the most charismatic personalities in world football and he is absolutely adored at Anfield.

He ended Liverpool’s thirty year title drought, on the other hand, Amorim helped Sporting CP win the Portuguese title after almost two decades.

With just eight games remaining, the Lions are leading the Primeira Liga table by a point and even have a game in hand.

