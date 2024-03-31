Liverpool were heavily linked with Goncalo Inacio in the winter transfer window. In fact, reports in Portugal even indicated the Reds were preparing an offer to sign him.

As per the latest rumors going on in the media, Liverpool are clear to finally sign the defender in the summer.

News – Man Utd blow as £60m target prefers to sign for Liverpool – Expert

According to Sports Zone (via Sport Witness), the Reds have been following the Sporting CP central defender for a long time and now, they have been handed the chance to finally secure his signing.

The Lions have offered Inacio, who has a release clause of 60 million euros (£51.3million) in his contract, to the Merseysiders.

The 22-year-old is one of the best center backs in the Primeira Liga and he has been brilliant for Sporting, who are currently leading the table.

Inacio has been a key player for manager Ruben Amorin and the Portuguese boss is a prime candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

So, it will be fair to say that the Anfield side will be favorite to lure the defender if Amorim does end up joining us.

The youngster has made six appearances for the senior national side thus far and helped them keep five clean sheets.

He could be the one to replace injured veteran, Joel Matip, whose current contract at Anfield will expire in June.

Have your say – Should Liverpool splash the cash to finally sign Goncalo Inacio in the summer transfer window?