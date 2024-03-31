The name of Ruben Amorim is high on the wish-list at Anfield and reports indicate that at the moment, the Portuguese manager is in pole position to replace Klopp.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), in the last few hours, Amorim has emerged above the rest to join the Reds.

The Spanish media outlet state that Xabi Alonso, who is favorite to win the Bundesliga title, is set to stay with Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

On the other hand, Italian coach, Roberto de Zerbi, has lost the steam as Brighton have been inconsistent in the current campaign.

In such a scenario, the Catalan source claim Ruben Amorim is the ‘best positioned’ coach to sign for Liverpool.

Multiple reports have suggested that the Portuguese manager has got a release clause in his contract with Sporting CP.

As per renowned transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the value of the exit clause is around £26million i.e. 30 million euros.

When asked about a potential move to Liverpool, the 39-year-old manager opted to stay silent on the matter and reiterated that he is fully focused on the Lions. Amorim stated:

“Right now, I’m focused on Sporting. I’m very proud to be Sporting’s coach. We’re focused on winning titles. You’ll see in the end. I have a contract and I’m very happy here.”

Amorim, who made 14 appearances for Portugal during his playing career, has already won five major trophies in the country as a manager and is favorite to add another Primeira Liga title with Sporting leading the table at the moment.

He is clearly more decorated than Alonso and De Zerbi. However, is he really good enough to replace Klopp at Liverpool? Only time will tell.