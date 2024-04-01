Joao Neves is one of the hottest young prospects in world football and multiple top clubs, including Liverpool, are plotting moves to sign him.

As per yesterday’s version of O Jogo (Page 16), the midfielder’s continuity at Benfica next season is increasingly in doubt with ‘sharks’ pressing to secure his signature.

News – From Spain – £26million coach ‘best positioned’ to sign for Liverpool

The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have been following the player for some time and for the Red Devils, he is a ‘priority’ target.

O Jogo claim now, Premier League leaders, Liverpool, German champions, Bayern Munich, and French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, have also joined the race to sign Neves.

The Portuguese news source have mentioned that the Reds are ‘convinced’ by the player’s performances in the current campaign and target his signing.

The 19-year-old star’s current contract with Benfica will expire in 2028 and it has termination clause of £102million.

Neves is a top quality defensive midfielder cum deep lying playmaker. The teenage sensation has so far started 22 games in the Liga Nos this term and helped the Eagles keep 14 clean sheets.

He has also netted three goals and provided a couple of assists for the Lisbon giants.

In the last league game on Friday night, Neves scored a headed goal to win all three points for Benfica against Chaves.

Tomorrow night, suitors can see him in action in the Taca de Portugal semi final (second leg) against arch rivals, Sporting CP.

At Liverpool, Endo is the main defensive midfielder and the Japanese has been fantastic under Jurgen Klopp. However, he will turn 32 next year and sooner rather than later, a long term replacement must be lured at Anfield.

In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Joao Neves?