Liverpool have won every major title under Klopp and the new incoming manager will have a massive job to replace the German.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, Ruben Amorim, is heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

According to a story published by Correio da Manha (news image provided below, the 39-year-old boss is ‘increasingly the main candidate’ to replace Jurgen Klopp at the helm of Liverpool.

The well-known Portuguese media outlet claim that Amorim would be ready to agree a move to the Merseysiders at the end of the campaign.

It is reported that he will not be able to resist a move to Anfield because the ‘profile’ of the English club, the enormous passion from the fans; receptivity to value training and invest in young people; and love for offensive football.

CM Jornal state that for the sides outside Portugal, Amorim can be lured if the release clause of £17m (20 million euros) is activated.

The manager wants to leave Sporting after winning the double.

Sporting will face Benfica in the Taca de Portugal tomorrow night. The Lions won the first leg of the semi final 2-1 and Amorim is fully focused on lifting the prize as it is the only remaining competition in the country that he has not won.

Moreover, the Jose Alvalade outfit are also in prime position to win the Liga Nos title and will also face the Eagles, who are just a point behind, in the league next weekend.