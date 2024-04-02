Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of they key stars of Liverpool success under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

The England international’s current contract at Anfield will expire in the summer next year and reports indicate that the Reds are prepared to extend his stay.

News – Report – £17m boss would be ready to agree Liverpool move+

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the 25-year-old is very keen on penning a new deal with the Merseysiders.

The media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are ready to agree a super deal with Trent who currently earns a salary of around £9million a year.

It is reported that the fullback is expected to get the biggest and longest term deal out of superstars like Salah and captain, Van Dijk.

Trent has won every major title with Liverpool and before his injury, he was absolutely fantastic in the current campaign.

In 29 appearances, the versatile Three Lions star, who can effectively play in the midfield as well, directly contributed in 12 goals for the Reds.

However, he has not featured for the club since the 3-1 Premier League victory over Burnley last month and is still couple of weeks away from returning to action.

With just over a year left on his current contract, Real Madrid are interested in securing his signature (Fabrizio Romano) and former Liverpool player, Steve Nicol, believes the Reds should cash in on Trent as Bradley is a much better option (The Mail).

In your view, should Liverpool agree a bumper new deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold?