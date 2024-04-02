If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Dean Huijsen from Juventus.

Last week, we covered a report via La Gazzetta Dello Sport claiming that the Reds are preparing a real offensive to lure the youngster, who is valued at around 30 million euros, £25.6m, by the Old Lady.

News – Report – Liverpool ready to agree super deal with £9million a year Reds star

Today, the renowned Italian source (news image provided below) have provided an update on the story and revealed that Liverpool will submit an offer worth £25.6m to secure Huijsen.

The 18-year-old is currently on loan with Roma and has already made 13 appearances in the Serie A for the Giallorossi.

The Milan based news outlet have mentioned that Roma have made inquiries about renewing the loan and keeping him for the next campaign.

On the other hand, Liverpool will try to tempt Juventus by submitting an offer worth £25.6m to sign Huijsen. The likes of Leipzig, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund will try their luck with similar proposals.

The offers could be tempting for the Bianconeri, who are looking to resolve their economic concerns.

Last night, in the Serie A, the Spanish U-21 starlet came on as a second half substitute against Lecce and helped his team maintain a clean sheet. The contest ended 0-0.

Matip could leave Liverpool at the end of the campaign and Van Dijk is not getting younger. In such a scenario, should the Reds sign a young center half?

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £25.6m to secure Dean Huijsen?