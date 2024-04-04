Back in December last year, Liverpool defeated Sheffield United 2-0 away from home and tonight, the two teams will collide at Anfield.

The Reds should be considered firm favorites to earn all three points and Klopp may make three changes to the starting lineup that featured vs Brighton last weekend.

News – Manager now ‘the clear favorite’ to seal Liverpool move to replace Klopp – Report

The German coach has confirmed that defensive midfielder, Wataru Endo, suffered a knock against the Seagulls and will be assessed for tonight’s game.

The Japanese international could be rested and in his place, Harvey Elliott may return to start with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in the midfield.

Andy Robertson is now fit and available for the fixture but it might be too soon to start him and Gomez could get the nod to play in the left back position again.

In the central defense, French international, Ibrahima Konate, could replace Quansah to start with captain, Virgil van Dijk.

In the attack, Cody Gakpo may start on the left wing in place of Luis Diaz. On the other hand, the likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah should retain their offensive positions.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 starting lineup against Sheffield: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.